Hawaii sees 214 new coronavirus cases, bringing statewide total to 89,593

Hawaii Department of Health officials reported 214 new confirmed and probable coronavirus infections today, bringing the state’s total since the start of the pandemic to 89,593 cases.

No new virus-related fatalities were reported today so the statewide COVID-19 death toll remains 1,058.

The U.S. coronavirus-related death toll today is over 794,000 and the nationwide infection tally is more than 49.8 million.

Today’s new confirmed and probable infection count by island includes 169 new cases on Oahu, 23 on Hawaii island, nine on Maui, six on Kauai and seven Hawaii residents diagnosed outside the state.

Health officials also said today that, of the state’s total infection count, 1,367 cases were considered to be active. Officials say they consider infections reported in the past 14 days to be a “proxy number for active cases.” The state’s total number of active cases increased today by 117.

