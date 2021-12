Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Whether you’re hosting a holiday gathering or going to one, avoid the stress this season. We’re counting down to the holidays with these 10 simple kitchen hacks.

10. Make it your own

Transform any store-bought dessert into a holiday masterpiece by topping with whipped cream and sprinkles made from crushed candy cane pieces. Or, use a food processor or blender to crush candy canes, and you get peppermint powder for hot chocolate and sprinkles for ice cream.

9. Make multiple desserts using melted chocolate

Microwave chocolate chips for 45 seconds in a microwave-friendly dish and dip pretzels, cookies, bananas, strawberries or popcorn in it. Easy, festive and delicious.

8. Decorate like a pro

Use squeeze bottles to make cookie decorating with icing easier (and mess free).

7. Say goodbye to turkey trouble

If you’ve overcooked the turkey, save your bird by pouring chicken stock over it to revive the moisture. Want to make your main dish social media-worthy? Brush your turkey with balsamic vinegar 10-15 minutes before pulling it out of the oven for some extra shine.

6. A “grate” idea to try

Use a cheese grater for frozen butter. If you forgot to thaw the butter for holiday baking, use a cheese grater to shred the desired amount of butter and let the shards do the work. The grated pieces combine more easily with other ingredients, saving you time and energy.

5. Make the perfect gravy

For a lump-free gravy, transfer it to a blender and pulse until it’s nice and smooth. Making gravy ahead of schedule can also be a time-saver; simply store it in a thermos immediately after preparing and pour into a gravy boat right before serving.

4. Don’t be salty

If you put too much salt in a soup or sauce, add a few wedges of raw potato, eggplant or apple wedges to it to absorb the salt. Simmer for 10-20 minutes, then remove the pieces to achieve a balance of flavors.

3. Stay clean while mixing

If you’re using a mixer, drape a towel over it to prevent ingredients from getting all over the counter or floor.

2. Peel off all your cloves

Easily remove the skin from garlic by microwaving it for 15 seconds. The heat causes the garlic to release steam, which makes it easier to peel the skin. If your recipes require a lot of garlic, you can put an entire bulb in the microwave — just cut both ends off the bulb and squeeze one side until the cloves come out.

1. Disguising store-bought items

It’s OK if everything isn’t made from scratch. You can always replate store-bought dishes on festive platters to make them more decorative.