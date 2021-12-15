This noodle soup has extra flavor

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Maifun is a thin rice noodle that is the ideal contrast to chunks of taro in this classic Taiwanese soup. Read more

Maifun is a thin rice noodle that is the ideal contrast to chunks of taro in this classic Taiwanese soup. It might be made with chicken stock and dried shrimp or ground pork, but the dish is easily made vegetarian by using mushroom seasoning powder. The taro gives it heft.

When working with taro, keep it dry, wiping or brushing the surface to remove dirt before peeling. It’s also a good idea to wear gloves when peeling and cutting taro as it can irritate the skin.

Taiwanese-style Rice Noodle with Taro Soup

Ingredients:

• 2 (6.75-ounce) packages dry maifun rice noodles or rice vermicelli

• 2 tablespoons shallots, minced

• 1/3 cup vegetable oil

• 2 pounds taro, peeled and cut in 1-inch cubes

• 4 cups water

• 2 tablespoons mushroom seasoning powder

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 2 stalks celery, minced

• Sesame oil, for garnish

Directions:

Rinse noodles in cold water; let drain, then cut into pieces about 5 inches long. Set aside.

Sauté shallot in oil until brown. Add taro; stir until half-cooked, enough to bring out the aroma of the taro, but not so soft that you can pierce it with a fork.

Remove shallots and taro from pot, leaving oil. Add water to pot with mushroom powder and salt. Bring to boil. Add noodles; return taro and shallots to pot. Cook 1-2 minutes; broth will become milky as taro breaks down.

Add celery; return to boil, then remove from heat.

Don’t overcook and don’t leave on burner; celery should be ~ rm. Drizzle with sesame oil.

Serves 10-12.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including sesame oil): 300 calories, 8 g fat, 1 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 650 mg sodium, 55 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 1 g sugar, 3 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.