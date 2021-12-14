Correction

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> A Page D8 photo caption Sunday misidentified Sherri Curry in the Berlin photo. The photo was taken by Robin Curry.