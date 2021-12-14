comscore Tech View: Apps help keep resolutionsand also preserve memories | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Tech View

Tech View: Apps help keep resolutionsand also preserve memories

  • By Ryan Ozawa Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:18 a.m.
  • COURTESY DAYLIO The Daylio app helps you track your moods and what things improve it.

    COURTESY DAYLIO

    The Daylio app helps you track your moods and what things improve it.

‘Be the change you want to see in the world,” the saying goes, though it’s unlikely that any of us can become a miraculous cure to the coronavirus. Read more

Previous Story
Straub Medical Center breaking ground on new Honolulu medical campus

Scroll Up