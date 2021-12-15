comscore NASED proposals postponed, construction scheduled for 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

NASED proposals postponed, construction scheduled for 2023

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:30 a.m.

The request for proposals delivery to the three finalists for development of the New Aloha Stadium Entertainment District state project, which was set for today. has been postponed, according to a news release from NASED. Read more

