Flood advisory canceled for Oahu

UPDATE: 8:40 a.m.

The flood advisory for Oahu has been canceled.

Forecasters said tradewinds are expected to gradually strengthen tonight through Saturday, as a strong surface high sets up north of the islands. Clouds and showers will favor the typical windward areas into the weekend.

A wet tradewind pattern is expected early next week aided by a nearby upper-level low and a front settling over the islands.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A flood advisory is in effect for Oahu through 10:15 a.m. today.

Radar at 7:01 a.m. showed heavy rain over portions of Windward Oahu between Kaneohe Marine Corp base and Kahuku, the National Weather Service said. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour is some areas.

Some locations that will experience flooding include, but are not limited to, Punaluu, Kaaawa, Waikane, Hauula, Waiahole, Laie, Kahaluu, Ahuimanu, Kahuku, Kaneohe, Kahana Valley State Park, Kualoa, Malaekahana State Park, Waimea Valley, Heeia and Pupukea.

People are advised to stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low-lying areas prone to flooding.