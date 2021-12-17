Kokua Line: Are mail collection boxes being removed?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Question: I was wondering whether you knew why USPS blue collection boxes seem to be disappearing in some neighborhoods.

Answer: Vandalism is one reason and low usage is another — and the first can lead to the second, if postal customers become wary of an outdoor location. Some have changed their habits after previous incidents of theft or vandalism and now place their outgoing mail only in a slot inside a post office building that feeds directly to the sorting area.

In a follow-up email, you asked specifically about a collection box near 120 Mokauea St. in Kalihi Kai, a convenient location near your office, and generally about collection boxes in Kaimuki and downtown Honolulu.

Duke Gonzales, a spokesman for the U.S. Postal Service in Honolulu, said the collection box at 120 Mokauea St. was stolen in 2020, replaced and then vandalized again two weeks ago. It has since been replaced and is back in use. Likewise, some collection boxes in Kaimuki were vandalized two weeks ago and have since been repaired or replaced and are back in use, he said.

Collection boxes are bolted to the ground, but thieves have managed to detach them by various methods.

Apart from theft or vandalism, USPS reviews use to identify redundant or seldom-used collection boxes, as the volume of first-class mail continues to decline, he said. “Based on our density testing, boxes are identified for potential removal, and notices are placed on boxes to give customers an opportunity to comment before removal decisions are made,” he said.

One collection box outside the Downtown Post Office was removed two years ago, he said.

Q: What post offices stay open late Saturday for the Christmas rush? I don’t like to use the drop box after what happened in Moiliili.

A: Three post offices on Oahu and one on Maui will be open later than usual Saturday, Dec. 18, according to a news release from the U.S. Postal Service. (These hours don’t apply the following Saturday, which is Christmas.)

>> Ala Moana Post Office, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

>> Makiki Post Office, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

>> Waialae-Kahala Post Office, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

>> Kihei Post Office, 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

There are more Oahu post offices open on Saturday, but they are keeping their usual hours. Check locations and hours at usps.com.

First-class and priority mail should be mailed no later than today to reach mainland addresses by Christmas, the release said. Customers who pay extra for Priority Express Mail have until Tuesday.

As for “what happened in Moiliili,” you are referring to the theft in November 2020 of a blue collection box outside that neighborhood’s post office. Thieves unbolted it from the ground and dragged it away, according to news reports at the time. Thieves seek mail containing cash, checks, credit cards or other valuable items or information, including Social Security numbers.

Q: Is it true we can renew our passports online? Where? How?

A: Not yet. President Joseph Biden signed an executive order Monday allowing Americans to renew U.S. passports online, but the policy will take six to 12 months to implement, according to a White House spokeswoman.

Q: Are there COVID-19 entry rules for the Hawaii Bowl?

A: Yes, attendees ages 5 and older must present proof of full vaccination against the disease or a negative result from a test taken within 48 hours prior to entry; the vaccination card or negative test result must be uploaded to the LumiSight UH app, according to the Hawaii Bowl’s website, thehawaiibowl.com. Refreshments will be sold at the Christmas Eve football game; the water-only policy has ended. Fans must wear face masks except when they are eating or drinking.

Q: Can I bring in an umbrella and a water bottle?

A: No, they’re both on the list of items prohibited at Clarence T.C. Ching Complex; see the full list on the website. Fans are allowed to bring in one clear bag each, no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches.

