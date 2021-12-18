Big Island opihi picker missing in rough waters off Kaiwi Point

Authorities will continue their search Sunday for an opihi picker who fell into rough waters today at Kaiwi Point north of Kailua-Kona.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said the 47-year-old man was reported missing just after 11 a.m. His companion told officials he jumped into the ocean to try to save him, but when both men began to slip under the water, he surfaced to take a breath and lost sight of his friend.

A Coast Guard helicopter joined firefighters in the search along with a vessel from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.