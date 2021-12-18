Upcountry Maui residents advised to boil water due to possible E. coli contamination

Residents in upcountry Maui are being asked to boil their tap water out of an abundance of caution due to possible contamination with E. coli bacteria.

The Maui Department of Water Supply reported some areas have tested clear of the bacteria in waterlines, but residents in adjoining areas may be connected to waterlines that may possibly have been contaminated.

“Out of an abundance of caution for our Upcountry residents, I am asking all of those in Upper Kula – from Crater Road to Kanaio – to continue boiling water as a precaution,” Mayor Michael Victorino said in a statement.

Maui officials said boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, brushing teeth, showering, food preparation and washing dishes until further notice. Officials said residents should boil their tap water for at least one minute and let it cool before using to kill bacteria and other organisms in the water.

A boil water advisory was issued Thursday after trace amounts of E .coli were detected in the waterlines. Officials are continuing to flush and clear out affected waterlines.

Potable water tankers can be found at Fong Store, Ching Store, Ulupalakua Ranch Office, Kula Community Center, Rice Park, Silversword Condo above Kula Lodge, Copp Road at Kula Highway and Bully’s Burgers, according to the news release.

For more information, call Maui Department of Water Supply administrative officer Adam Mundy at 808-270-8046. Call the 24-hour service line at 808-270-7633 to report any water service problems.