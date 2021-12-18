comscore ‘Iolani shuts out Aiea to reach Division I football state championship game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Iolani shuts out Aiea to reach Division I football state championship game

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:04 a.m.
  'Iolani's Kai Preusser shook off Aiea's Windsor Asing after a catching a pass on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani’s Kai Preusser shook off Aiea’s Windsor Asing after a catching a pass on Friday.

  Aiea's Kaimana Lale-Saole carries the ball during the second quarter.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Aiea’s Kaimana Lale-Saole carries the ball during the second quarter.

  'Iolani's Brody Bantolina carried the ball during the third quarter against the Aiea on Friday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / crussell@staradvertiser.com

    ‘Iolani’s Brody Bantolina carried the ball during the third quarter against the Aiea on Friday.

  'Iolani's Nikolas Yim reacts after recovering a fumble by Aiea quarterback Eziekiel Olie during the first quarter.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    ‘Iolani’s Nikolas Yim reacts after recovering a fumble by Aiea quarterback Eziekiel Olie during the first quarter.

Brody Bantolina rushed for 168 yards and scored on a 64-yard pass from backup quarterback Kualau Manuel as top-seeded ‘Iolani ousted Aiea 21-0 on Friday night in the Division I semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Football Championships. Read more

