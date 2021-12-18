‘Iolani shuts out Aiea to reach Division I football state championship game

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Brody Bantolina rushed for 168 yards and scored on a 64-yard pass from backup quarterback Kualau Manuel as top-seeded ‘Iolani ousted Aiea 21-0 on Friday night in the Division I semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA State Football Championships.

Bantolina had 29 carries, scoring on runs of 5 and 46 yards. While the ‘Iolani offense wore down a sturdy Aiea defense, the Raiders defense limited Na Alii to 225 yards of total offense — 3.6 yards per play.

Asher Matsui had a team-high 11 tackles and added an interception. Sterling Sakashita, one of ‘Iolani’s hybrid defenders, tallied six tackles as the Raiders became the only team to hold OIA champion Aiea (4-3) to fewer than 13 points all season.

“It’s just working hard, taking it day by day during our three-week break. In June, we started working towards this goal. Coach Del (Tengan), he’s won state championships before, so it’s buy in, everybody do their job, work hard every day,” Sakashita said, referring to Tengan, ‘Iolani’s defensive coordinator.

Aiea’s combination of size, power and explosiveness was a big challenge. Eziekiel Olie, their athletic quarterback, finished 18-for-34, 170 passing yards, was sacked five times and had two turnovers.

“We knew 23 (Jayden Chanel) was a great receiver. Shut him down, shut the quarterback down. Stop the run. We knew they would come out in jumbo package. Fill the gaps, stop the run, force them to pass against our defense,” Sakashita added.

Aiea opened the game with a seven-minute drive, mixing the run and pass, but on fourth down at the ‘Iolani 33-yard line, Jacob Gaudi sacked Olie.

The Raiders went three-and-out on their first series, but Aiea’s second play on its second possession gave ‘Iolani a big break. Olie fumbled in the middle of a scrum and Nikolas Yim emerged with the football. ‘Iolani took over at the Aiea 5-yard line, and Bantolina scored on a run between the tackles one snap later.

Both defenses were stout from that point before ‘Iolani tacked on another touchdown before halftime. The Raiders’ sixth series began at their 18-yard line with 1:39 to go. After Bantolina was dropped for a 4-yard loss, ‘Iolani called time out with 1:02 to go.

Manuel found Kai Preusser on a 4-yard gain, and the Raiders seemed content to let time run out. Manuel then delivered a screen pass to Bantolina, who read his blockers and sprinted down the left sideline for a 64-yard TD with 18 seconds to go in the first half.

The second half was a demo model of what commitment to the ground attack can do. Bantolina, who had just 21 rushing yards in the first half, scored on a 46-yard touchdown with 4:58 left in the third quarter.

Aiea had one substantial drive again, advancing to the ‘Iolani 21-yard line before stalling out.

—

At Skippa Diaz Stadium

Aiea (4-3) 0 0 0 0 — 0

‘Iolani (10-0) 7 7 7 0 — 21

IOL—Brody Bantolina 4 run (Allison Chang kick)

IOL—Bantolina 64 pass from Kualau Manuel (Chang kick)

IOL—Bantolina 46 run (Chang kick)

RUSHING—Aiea: Kaimana LaleSaole 15-66, Kane Lorenzana 2-6, Ezekiel Olie 11-(minus 17). ‘Iolani: Bantolina 29-168, Keao Miyahira 3-6.

PASSING—AIea: Olie 18-34-1—170. ‘Iolani: Manuel 11-16-1—96.