Kahuku shuts out Campbell to advance to the state football title game in the Open Division

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 6:38 pm
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Jason Mariteragi passed against Campbell during today’s victory in the state Open Division semifinals.

Jason Mariteragi threw for 115 yards and had a hand in all three Kahuku touchdowns to lead the Red Raiders to a 21-0 win over Campbell in the first game of tonight’s Open Division semifinals in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Kainoa Carvalho caught a 14-yard touchdown pass and finished with nine receptions for 100 yards for the Red Raiders (9-0), who will play the winner of tonight’s Mililani/Saint Louis game for the state championship on Thursday.

Kahuku hasn’t won a state title since 2015, marking its longest drought since the format was created in 1999.

Kahuku held Campbell (5-4) to 133 total yards and shut out the Sabers, whose 23 points scored against the Red Raiders in the regular season are the most Kahuku has given up this season.

Campbell didn’t possess the ball inside the Kahuku 39-yard line until there was 7:11 left in the game.

Mariteragi went 4-for-4 for 74 yards on Kahuku’s opening drive, which ended with the TD pass to Carvalho less than two minutes in.

Mariteragi added a 6-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter to cap a 13-play drive.

Kahuku’s last touchdown came on a 7-yard pass from Mariteragi to Kealoha Kaio early in the fourth quarter.

