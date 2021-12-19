comscore From calendars to footwear, local gifts give back to the community | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
From calendars to footwear, local gifts give back to the community

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM “Illustrated Hawaiian Word-A-Day Calendar” by ­Kahikahealani Wight.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Nonprofit Actions of Aloha’s decks of cards.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM A significant portion of each OluKai footwear purchase goes to its Ama OluKai Foundation.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Laurie Sumiye’s “Palila Portraits” calendar.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM O’o Hawaii’s soothing and smoothing face creams, serum and cleansers are certified cruelty-free and made of natural ingredients.

Local books that are purchased from, and hence support, ­local bookstores top this list of gifts that give back to our community — because what’s a community without a bookstore? Read more

