This week’s synopses

“Father, I Will Take Care of You”

Episode 41

6:40 p.m. today

Mijoo tails Gwangjin and sees him meeting with Changok. She finds out he hid her in the care home. Miok wants to sell the villa. Seongjun tells Hyunwoo to leave.

Episode 42

7:45 p.m. today

Hyungseob tells Seongjun to leave with Hyunwoo. Loan sharks barge in and the family finds out that Seonghoon took out a loan from them. Donghui sees the DNA test in Mijoo’s room.

“Now, We Are Breaking Up”

Episode 4

7:45 p.m. Monday

Young-eun finds out what happened 10 years ago and is devastated by it. Jae-kuk tells his mother he’s found someone. At Sono, tension is high when Mr. Hwang warns of a possible closure of the line. Jae-kuk and Young-eun visit Soo-wan’s gravesite and Young-eun ­finally has closure.

Episode 5

7:45 p.m. Tuesday

Chi-sook feels betrayed by Young-eun, but she can’t give up on Jae-kuk so she decides to start over. She begins by hiring him as The One’s photographer and cutting off support for Sono. Young-eun chooses reality — rather than make the same foolish choice she made 10 years ago.

“Secrets and Lies”

Episodes 65-66

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Hwa-kyung rescues Chairman Oh from getting run over by a car. She finds out she was pregnant. Do-bin overhears Hwa-kyung and Jae-bin’s conversation about her pregnancy. Jae-bin disappears. Chairman Oh finds Jae-bin, but he refuses to accept his heritage as an Oh.

Episodes 67-68

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Hwa-kyung tells Chairman Oh to ask for forgiveness from Chang-soo and Yong-shim. Jae-bin comes back home and asks his parents to bless his marriage to Hwa-kyung. Ju-won tells ­Jae-bin to see Hwa-kyung for who she really is. Hwa-kyung and Jae-bin’s wedding takes place. Ju-won tries to tell Jae-bin the truth.

“Puck”

Drama special, Part 1 of 2

7:45 p.m. Friday

A lowlife hoodlum who makes a living as a loan shark finds himself at a turning point in his life. Jo Joon-man is given an account to collect from an ice hockey coach.

Drama special, Part 2 of 2

7:45 p.m. Saturday

Through this job, Joon-man finds goodness within, and a chance to redeem himself by joining an ice hockey team.

