Now Read This: ‘Bulldozer’s Christmas Dig,’ ‘Thank You for Coming to My Ted Talk: A Teen Guide to Great Public Speaking’

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Bulldozer’s Christmas Dig”

By Candace Fleming

It’s Christmas Eve and Bulldozer doesn’t know what to get his friends for Christmas. With a little creativity, he turns trash to treasure. Ages 2-6

“Thank You for Coming to My Ted Talk: A Teen Guide to Great Public Speaking”

By Chris Anderson

Chock-full of tips and techniques to help young people become confident, capable speakers. Ages 11-14