No. 1 Kahuku cruises by Campbell to reach state football final
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:45 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho tries to escape from Campbell’s Kana Nelson in the second quarter.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Even after losing his helmet, Campbell’s Tnias Tavale continues pursuit of Kahuku’s Waika Crawford.
-
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM
Kahuku’s Jason Mariteragi throws a pass in the second quarter.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree