comscore No. 1 Kahuku cruises by Campbell to reach state football final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

No. 1 Kahuku cruises by Campbell to reach state football final

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:45 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho tries to escape from Campbell’s Kana Nelson in the second quarter.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kahuku’s Kainoa Carvalho tries to escape from Campbell’s Kana Nelson in the second quarter.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Even after losing his helmet, Campbell’s Tnias Tavale continues pursuit of Kahuku’s Waika Crawford.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Even after losing his helmet, Campbell’s Tnias Tavale continues pursuit of Kahuku’s Waika Crawford.

  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM Kahuku’s Jason Mariteragi throws a pass in the second quarter.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@ STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kahuku’s Jason Mariteragi throws a pass in the second quarter.

Kahuku is one win away from ending its longest state-tournament drought in football. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - Dec. 18, 2021
Next Story
Television and radio - Dec. 19, 2021

Scroll Up