Las Vegas Advisor: Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium will host Super Bowl in 2024

Las Vegas’ Allegiant Stadium has been selected as the venue for Super Bowl LVIII, which will be played in February 2024. City officials are already predicting record-­breaking crowds and revenue, as Super Bowl weekends draw hundreds of thousands of visitors even when the games are played in other cities. The selection also marks the conclusion of a long journey for Las Vegas, which has gone from being scorned by the NFL for making betting lines on its games to being celebrated as the host of the league’s most prestigious event.

Airport renamed: Las ­Vegas’ airport, called McCarran International Airport since 1948, is now officially Harry Reid International Airport. The name change was put in motion when evidence surfaced that the prior namesake, Nevada Sen. Pat McCarran, had ­publicly taken “racist, anti-­semitic and xenophobic” stances. Harry Reid served five U.S. Senate terms (1987-2017) in Nevada. The airport’s FAA code, LAS, remains the same.

Pricey tix: Ticket prices for Adele, who will begin her residency at Caesars Palace in January, have been released. Tickets start at $316 for nosebleed seats in the balcony and escalate quickly before topping out around $4,500 for VIP seats in the front orchestra section. Decent seats on the main floor run in the $700-$900 range.

Half-price at South Point: As it does every year during the holidays, South Point is running its “Pay Less with Your Points” promotion, during which almost everything is half-price when you use club points. This includes all restaurants and bars, rooms, shows, bingo, bowling, movies and the gift shop. The promo runs through Thursday.

Question: Is the Tropicana being replaced with a baseball stadium?

Answer: As of now it’s only a rumor that the Tropicana is the preferred site for a Major League Baseball stadium that would house the current Oakland Athletics in a move to Las Vegas. Both the A’s and the owners of the Trop have acknowledged that a deal is possible, but nothing has been agreed upon.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.