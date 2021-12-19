comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - December 19, 2021 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – December 19, 2021

  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • While on a historic tour in October, Honolulu residents Margaret Dang and Sonya Yamasaki saw Plymouth Rock and, surprisingly, discovered a Maui Wowi smoothie and coffee shop in Plymouth, Mass. Photo by Margaret Dang.

  • In October, John Taira of Mililani spotted a sign pointing to Honolulu while in Schenley Park in Pittsburgh. Photo by Lori Taira.

  • Sylvia Gushi of Honolulu found the Ohana, a sushi bar and grill, while in Seattle in September. Photo by Steven Gushi.

