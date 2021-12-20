Man, 46, arrested after he allegedly throws ‘homemade incendiary devices’ at man in Kaimuki

Honolulu police arrested a 46-year-old man after he allegedly threw several “homemade incendiary devices” at another man in Kaimuki Saturday night.

Police said the suspect threw the devices at the victim, 36 in the 2800 block of Kapiolani Boulevard at about 7:30 p.m.

The suspect and victim do not know one another.

No injuries were reported.

Within a half-hour, police located the suspect in the area of the Kamuela Avenue and Date Street intersection on suspicion of first-degree arson and six counts of explosive devices.