Police search for suspects in Wahiawa armed robbery

Honolulu police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred in Wahiawa Sunday night.
Police said a 33-year-old man parked his white 2014 Dodge Avenger in a parking lot in the 1800 block of Wilikina Drive at about 8:20 p.m. when two males approached him.
One of the males allegedly pointed a pistol at him and demanded property.
Police said the suspects took money and a cell phone from the victim and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.
There are no arrests at this time.
Police have opened a first-degree robbery investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.