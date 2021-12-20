comscore U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz opposes daytime bay closures to protect dolphins | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz opposes daytime bay closures to protect dolphins

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, is objecting to a proposed new rule from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration aimed at protecting Hawaiian spinner dolphins by establishing timed closures at five Hawaii bays. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii Real Estate Sales: November 8 – November 12, 2021

Scroll Up