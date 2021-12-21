comscore Building fire closes part of Waialae Avenue in both directions | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Building fire closes part of Waialae Avenue in both directions

A building fire in the Kaimuki area has closed down a portion of Waialae Avenue this evening.

At around 5:50 p.m. the City and County of Honolulu alert announced the closure of the road between 2nd Avenue and 4th Avenue in both directions because of the fire. It is is advising motorists to use alternative routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

