Driver dies in two-vehicle crash on Big Island

A driver was killed in an early morning two-vehicle collision in Keeau Monday.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Highway 11 and Kipimana Street just before 2 a.m.

Police said a 2004 Chevy Malibu was traveling south on the highway at a high rate of speed when it ran a red light and struck a 2012 Dodge Ram. The Dodge was traveling west and crossing Kipimana Street at the time of the collision.

Police said the Chevy continued to travel more than 450 feet and rolled over several times before coming to rest on the highway shoulder.

The Chevy driver was unresponsive at the scene and taken to Hilo Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. His name and age was not immediately available.

Police said he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

A 27-year-old woman who was in the front passenger seat of the Chevy was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and taken to the hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

The Dodge driver, a 27-year-old man, was not injured.

Police said speed and failure to wear a seatbelt were contributing factors in the driver’s death.

This is the 26th traffic-related fatality on Hawaii island compared to 15 at the same time last year.

The East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact officer Jerome Duarte at 808-961-2339 or email Jerome.Duarte@HawaiiCounty.gov.