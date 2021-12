Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Calling the omicron variant “mild” makes for a great excuse to act stupidly.

Imperial College of London’s major omicron study “finds no evidence of omicron having lower severity than delta” for cases or hospitalizations; omicron reduces vaccine efficacy to 55% — still something, but no passing grade — and lowers previous infection’s benefits.

“[I]mmune evasion means that omicron poses a major, imminent threat,” concluded ICL professor Neil Ferguson. The World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom said not to “consider omicron as mild,” citing South Africa’s high prior infections.

Where’d this myth start? With the South African Medical Association’s Chair, Angelique Coetzee, talking about individual patients, and insurance company Discovery Health, beating the drum.

South Africa’s average age is 11 years (27) below the U.S. (38). More than 25% of Hawaiʻi is over 60, versus South Africa’s 5%. The devil’s in the details.

Dylan Armstrong

Manoa

Pandemic restrictions have made life difficult

The world got hit with a terrible pandemic. We lived through mask mandates, lockdowns, quarantines, testing, vaccinations and restrictions on how to live our lives.

We saw many people lose their jobs, and our favorite businesses and travel destinations close.

Most of us have done everything that was recommended to keep ourselves safe.

It’s been about two years and I am old now.

There are places to go and people to see.

“I have promises to keep,

And miles to go before I sleep.”

John Tokunaga

Kapahulu

Keiki Kalikimaka artists lift up the spirit, soul

Mahalo for the Keiki Kalikimaka Art Contest. Kudos to the paper for running this feature and all the talented keiki who responded.

In a time when there is so much bad news every day, these drawings are an uplift to spirit and soul. The artist have given me the motivation to look forward to the paper.

Sara Marshall

Aiea

Mayors deceive public on rail transit project

Bill 40, the hotel room tax bill signed into law by Mayor Rick Blangiardi, reflects the incompetence and leadership that continues under mayoral leadership.

The mayor used deceiving tactics that leave only scraps for the hotel industry, with the bulk going to the failing and embarrassing rail project. Blangiardi’s predecessor promised he would build the rail on time and on budget, but that turned into a miserable fabrication and costly investment for the entire state.

To continue the financial rail project burden on taxpayers in Hawaii, which has the highest rail expenditure history in the United States, is a wake-up call to the people of Hawaii to give serious consideration when voting in the next election.

I do applaud the Honolulu City Council members who had the courage to vote against Bill 40 (“Mayor Rick Blangiardi signs new hotel tax into law, 3% levy would bring in about $86 million a year,” Star-Advertiser, Dec. 15).

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

Safe water more vital than Navy’s fuel tanks

The Navy either does not know for certain (or does not say) the source of the fuel leak(s) that have affected the water supply of 93,000 people thus far. It posits that perhaps the contamination is from the 14,000-gallon spill on Nov. 20 that the Navy said — at that time — it had fully contained.

Despite a history of fuel leaks, the Navy has continually opted for the cheapest solutions to upgrade the enormous 80-year-old fuel tanks that sit only 100 feet above an aquifer that supplies water for 400,000 people on Oahu.

And the Navy did not share information with the families of its own service members that there was fuel in their water, even though it knew this in July.

Yet the Navy asks residents to remember that the fuel stored at Red Hill is “vital to the nation and Hawaii.”

Hear this, Navy: Access to sustainable, safe supplies of water for all residents is vital to our ability to live.

If you want the fuel, move it.

Brooke Jones

Mililani

Poisoning water aquifer a despicable action

Some live without a sense of responsibility. Poisoning a precious water aquifer is similar and as despicable as stealing and occupying someone else’s land.

Ho‘ohilahila.

Judy Mick

Kailua

