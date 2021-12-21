VIDEO: Gov. David Ige’s budget plan would boost spending, restore some pandemic cuts
- By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:33 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
Video by Hawaii governor's office
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2020
Gov. David Ige’s budget is designed to help restore $1 billion in cuts over the past two years of the pandemic.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree