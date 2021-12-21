Hawaii Prep World | Sports ‘Iolani, Konawaena start girls basketball poll tied at No. 1 Today Updated 11:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Powerhouses ‘Iolani and Konawaena open the girls basketball season atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Powerhouses ‘Iolani and Konawaena open the girls basketball season atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. ‘Iolani (2-2), the two-time defending state champions prior to the pandemic, collected five first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Raiders are coming off a 73-30 win over Kapolei. Konawaena (0-0), currently in tournament play in Arizona, secured the other five first-place votes. Maryknoll (4-2) started preseason hot before injuries took a toll and is currently No. 3. Lahainaluna (1-2) and Kamehameha (2-2) round out the top five. STAR-ADVERTISER GIRLS BASKETBALL TOP 10 Voted on by coaches and media statewide. First-place votes in parenthesis Rank School PTS T1. ‘Iolani (5) 95 T1. Konawaena (5) 95 3. Maryknoll 71 4. Lahainaluna 69 5. Kamehameha 52 6. Punahou 44 7. Kahuku 32 8. Maui 27 9. Waiakea 24 10. Hilo 16 Also receiving votes: Damien 5, Mililani 5, Roosevelt 4, Leilehua 3, Radford 3, Kalani 2, Campbell 1, Hanalani 1, Moanalua 1. Previous Story Kahuku, Saint Louis renew rivalry in Open Division state football championship game Next Story Scoreboard