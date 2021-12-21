‘Iolani, Konawaena start girls basketball poll tied at No. 1

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Powerhouses 'Iolani and Konawaena open the girls basketball season atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10.

‘Iolani (2-2), the two-time defending state champions prior to the pandemic, collected five first-place votes from the panel of coaches and media. The Raiders are coming off a 73-30 win over Kapolei. Konawaena (0-0), currently in tournament play in Arizona, secured the other five first-place votes. Maryknoll (4-2) started preseason hot before injuries took a toll and is currently No. 3. Lahainaluna (1-2) and Kamehameha (2-2) round out the top five.

STAR-ADVERTISER GIRLS BASKETBALL TOP 10

Voted on by coaches and media statewide.

First-place votes in parenthesis

Rank School PTS

T1. ‘Iolani (5) 95

T1. Konawaena (5) 95

3. Maryknoll 71

4. Lahainaluna 69

5. Kamehameha 52

6. Punahou 44

7. Kahuku 32

8. Maui 27

9. Waiakea 24

10. Hilo 16

Also receiving votes: Damien 5, Mililani 5, Roosevelt 4, Leilehua 3, Radford 3, Kalani 2, Campbell 1, Hanalani 1, Moanalua 1.