comscore ‘Iolani, Konawaena start girls basketball poll tied at No. 1 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

‘Iolani, Konawaena start girls basketball poll tied at No. 1

  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

Powerhouses ‘Iolani and Konawaena open the girls basketball season atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Basketball Top 10. Read more

Previous Story
Kahuku, Saint Louis renew rivalry in Open Division state football championship game
Next Story
Scoreboard

Scroll Up