Calendar

Today

BASKETBALL

High School boys: ‘Iolani Classic—‘Iolani vs. Central Catholic (Ore.), 1 p.m.; Semifinal: Pembroke Pines (Fla.) vs. Sierra Canyon, 3 p.m.; Semifinal: St. Paul IV (Va.) vs. West Linn (Ore.), 4:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School.

WEDNESDAY

BASKETBALL

College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic—Northern Iowa vs. Liberty, 10 a.m.; Stanford vs. Wyoming, noon; South Florida vs. BYU, 4:30 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; all games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

High School boys: ‘Iolani Classic—TBD, noon; TBD, 2 p.m.; Championship Game, 4 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School.

FOOTBALL

HHSAA State Championships: Division II, Semifinals—Hawaii Prep vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha-Maui vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m.; games at Farrington High.

High School Boys

‘Iolani Classic

Monday

Kalaheo vs. Maryknoll, canceled

Kailua vs. Damien, canceled

Punahou 73, Waialua 32

Leilehua vs. St. Paul VI (Va.), canceled

Pembroke Pines (Fla.) 75, Central Catholic (Ore.) 50

Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 66, ‘Iolani 49

7:30 p.m. Baldwin vs. West Linn (Ore.)

College Men

AP Top 25 Men’s Poll

Through Dec. 19

School Rec Pts Prv

1. Baylor (60) 10-0 1,524 1

2. Duke 10-1 1,445 2

3. Purdue 10-1 1,360 3

4. Gonzaga 9-2 1,313 5

5. UCLA 9-1 1,294 4

6. Arizona (1) 11-0 1230 8

7. Kansas 9-1 1210 7

8. USC 12-0 937 10

9. Iowa State 11-0 926 11

10. Alabama 9-2 897 6

11. Michigan State 9-2 822 12

12. Auburn 10-1 782 13

13. Houston 10-2 780 14

14. Ohio State 8-2 744 15

15. Seton Hall 9-2 693 16

16. Texas 8-2 569 17

17. LSU 11-0 542 19

18. Xavier 11-1 469 22

19. Tennessee 8-2 447 18

20. Kentucky 8-2 428 21

21. Colorado State 10-0 328 23

22. Providence 11-1 266 NR

23. Villanova 7-4 222 9

24. Wisconsin 9-2 182 NR

25. Texas Tech 8-2 86 25

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1.

EAST

Pitt.-Greensburg 93, Franciscan 62

Post (Conn.) 65, St. Anselm 63

Rider 82, Gwynedd-Mercy 57

Scranton 84, Cabrini 80, OT

St. Mary’s (Md.) 65, Marywood 48

Wagner 93, Delaware St. 51

Wash. & Jefferson 79, Mt. Aloysius 65

SOUTH

Charlotte 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 54

Georgia 85, W. Carolina 79

Lynn 68, Notre Dame (Ohio) 63

Manhattan 99, Charleston Southern 75

Miami 82, Stetson 72

Newberry 66, Lenoir-Rhyne 65

SC State 74, The Citadel 57

Southern Wesleyan 88, Barton 68

Valdosta St. 84, Auburn-Montgomery 78

Virginia St. 84, Claflin 70

MIDWEST

Albion 81, Franklin 54

Dubuque 75, Roanoke 67

Emporia St. 72, Rogers St. 60

Hanover 85, Kalamazoo 59

Hillsdale 69, Northwood (Mich.) 55

Indiana St. 78, Oakland City 69

Kenyon 68, Waynesburg 49

Lewis 90, Ferris St. 85

Minnesota St. 82, Dakota St. 73

Missouri S&T 76, Culver 66

Missouri-St. Louis 75, Wis.-Parkside 68

Northwestern 90, Ill.-Springfield 50

Notre Dame 85, W. Michigan 52

Oral Roberts 82, South Dakota 73

Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59

S. Dakota St. 89, UMKC 57

S. Indiana 68, Grand Valley St. 63

St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 73

Trine 65, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 56

Valparaiso 67, E. Michigan 55

Wittenberg 75, Juniata 69

SOUTHWEST

Baylor 94, Alcorn St. 57

Cent. Arkansas 90, Hendrix 56

Henderson St. 78, Dallas Baptist 75

Louisiana-Monroe 80, Lamar 77

Texas Lutheran 71, Alma 58

FAR WEST

CS Stanislaus 84, Holy Names 58

Cal State-LA 69, Fresno Pacific 58

Concordia (Cal.) 70, Dominican (Cal.) 60

Gonzaga 95, N. Arizona 49

New Mexico St. 84, Tx.-Permian Basin 59

Point Loma 121, Pacific (Ore.) 71

Seattle Pacific 86, Puget Sound 50

W. Illinois 84, Denver 80, OT

College Women

AP Top 25 Women’s Poll

Through Dec. 19

School Rec Pts Prv

1. South Carolina (29) 11-0 725 1

2. Stanford 8-2 678 3

3. Louisville 10-1 643 6

4. Arizona 10-0 642 4

5. NC State 11-2 616 2

6. Maryland 9-3 517 9

7. Tennessee 9-1 504 7

8. Indiana 9-2 500 10

9. Michigan 11-1 498 13

10. Baylor 9-2 487 5

11. UConn 6-3 457 7

12. Texas 8-1 435 11

T-13. Georgia 10-1 381 17

T-13. Iowa State 11-1 381 12

15. Iowa 6-2 273 14

16. Duke 9-1 270 15

17. Georgia Tech 9-2 225 18

18. South Florida 8-3 219 16

19. BYU 9-1 152 20

20. Notre Dame 10-2 137 21

21. LSU 9-1 130 22

22. Kentucky 7-3 127 19

23. Texas A&M 9-2 82 23

24. Ohio State 8-2 68 24

25. North Carolina 10-0 66 25

Others receiving votes: Colorado 52, Oklahoma 45, DePaul 43, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Nebraska 30.

Top 25

No. 7 Tennessee 112, E. Tennessee 58

No. 18 South Florida 77, West Virginia 55

No. 21 LSU 70, Clemson 56

No. 23 Texas A&M 77, UTSA 51