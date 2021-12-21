Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 9:48 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The Star-Advertiser welcomes results of most events. Contact us promptly after games to ensure coverage. >> Call: 529-4321 / 529-4322. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Calendar Today BASKETBALL High School boys: ‘Iolani Classic—‘Iolani vs. Central Catholic (Ore.), 1 p.m.; Semifinal: Pembroke Pines (Fla.) vs. Sierra Canyon, 3 p.m.; Semifinal: St. Paul IV (Va.) vs. West Linn (Ore.), 4:30 p.m.; ‘Iolani vs. Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School. WEDNESDAY BASKETBALL College men: Hawaiian Airlines Diamond Head Classic—Northern Iowa vs. Liberty, 10 a.m.; Stanford vs. Wyoming, noon; South Florida vs. BYU, 4:30 p.m.; Vanderbilt at Hawaii, 7 p.m.; all games at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. High School boys: ‘Iolani Classic—TBD, noon; TBD, 2 p.m.; Championship Game, 4 p.m.; all games at ‘Iolani School. FOOTBALL HHSAA State Championships: Division II, Semifinals—Hawaii Prep vs. Kapaa, 3 p.m.; Kamehameha-Maui vs. Kaiser, 7 p.m.; games at Farrington High. High School Boys ‘Iolani Classic Monday Kalaheo vs. Maryknoll, canceled Kailua vs. Damien, canceled Punahou 73, Waialua 32 Leilehua vs. St. Paul VI (Va.), canceled Pembroke Pines (Fla.) 75, Central Catholic (Ore.) 50 Sierra Canyon (Calif.) 66, ‘Iolani 49 7:30 p.m. Baldwin vs. West Linn (Ore.) College Men AP Top 25 Men’s Poll Through Dec. 19 School Rec Pts Prv 1. Baylor (60) 10-0 1,524 1 2. Duke 10-1 1,445 2 3. Purdue 10-1 1,360 3 4. Gonzaga 9-2 1,313 5 5. UCLA 9-1 1,294 4 6. Arizona (1) 11-0 1230 8 7. Kansas 9-1 1210 7 8. USC 12-0 937 10 9. Iowa State 11-0 926 11 10. Alabama 9-2 897 6 11. Michigan State 9-2 822 12 12. Auburn 10-1 782 13 13. Houston 10-2 780 14 14. Ohio State 8-2 744 15 15. Seton Hall 9-2 693 16 16. Texas 8-2 569 17 17. LSU 11-0 542 19 18. Xavier 11-1 469 22 19. Tennessee 8-2 447 18 20. Kentucky 8-2 428 21 21. Colorado State 10-0 328 23 22. Providence 11-1 266 NR 23. Villanova 7-4 222 9 24. Wisconsin 9-2 182 NR 25. Texas Tech 8-2 86 25 Others receiving votes: Oklahoma 65, West Virginia 57, Connecticut 55, Illinois 49, Loyola Chicago 42, Arkansas 9, Michigan 9, BYU 8, North Carolina 7, San Francisco 6, Wake Forest 5, Oklahoma State 4, Virginia Tech 4, Iowa 3, Minnesota 3, Creighton 2, Memphis 1. EAST Pitt.-Greensburg 93, Franciscan 62 Post (Conn.) 65, St. Anselm 63 Rider 82, Gwynedd-Mercy 57 Scranton 84, Cabrini 80, OT St. Mary’s (Md.) 65, Marywood 48 Wagner 93, Delaware St. 51 Wash. & Jefferson 79, Mt. Aloysius 65 SOUTH Charlotte 70, Md.-Eastern Shore 54 Georgia 85, W. Carolina 79 Lynn 68, Notre Dame (Ohio) 63 Manhattan 99, Charleston Southern 75 Miami 82, Stetson 72 Newberry 66, Lenoir-Rhyne 65 SC State 74, The Citadel 57 Southern Wesleyan 88, Barton 68 Valdosta St. 84, Auburn-Montgomery 78 Virginia St. 84, Claflin 70 MIDWEST Albion 81, Franklin 54 Dubuque 75, Roanoke 67 Emporia St. 72, Rogers St. 60 Hanover 85, Kalamazoo 59 Hillsdale 69, Northwood (Mich.) 55 Indiana St. 78, Oakland City 69 Kenyon 68, Waynesburg 49 Lewis 90, Ferris St. 85 Minnesota St. 82, Dakota St. 73 Missouri S&T 76, Culver 66 Missouri-St. Louis 75, Wis.-Parkside 68 Northwestern 90, Ill.-Springfield 50 Notre Dame 85, W. Michigan 52 Oral Roberts 82, South Dakota 73 Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59 S. Dakota St. 89, UMKC 57 S. Indiana 68, Grand Valley St. 63 St. Thomas (MN) 80, Omaha 73 Trine 65, Wis.-Stevens Pt. 56 Valparaiso 67, E. Michigan 55 Wittenberg 75, Juniata 69 SOUTHWEST Baylor 94, Alcorn St. 57 Cent. Arkansas 90, Hendrix 56 Henderson St. 78, Dallas Baptist 75 Louisiana-Monroe 80, Lamar 77 Texas Lutheran 71, Alma 58 FAR WEST CS Stanislaus 84, Holy Names 58 Cal State-LA 69, Fresno Pacific 58 Concordia (Cal.) 70, Dominican (Cal.) 60 Gonzaga 95, N. Arizona 49 New Mexico St. 84, Tx.-Permian Basin 59 Point Loma 121, Pacific (Ore.) 71 Seattle Pacific 86, Puget Sound 50 W. Illinois 84, Denver 80, OT College Women AP Top 25 Women’s Poll Through Dec. 19 School Rec Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (29) 11-0 725 1 2. Stanford 8-2 678 3 3. Louisville 10-1 643 6 4. Arizona 10-0 642 4 5. NC State 11-2 616 2 6. Maryland 9-3 517 9 7. Tennessee 9-1 504 7 8. Indiana 9-2 500 10 9. Michigan 11-1 498 13 10. Baylor 9-2 487 5 11. UConn 6-3 457 7 12. Texas 8-1 435 11 T-13. Georgia 10-1 381 17 T-13. Iowa State 11-1 381 12 15. Iowa 6-2 273 14 16. Duke 9-1 270 15 17. Georgia Tech 9-2 225 18 18. South Florida 8-3 219 16 19. BYU 9-1 152 20 20. Notre Dame 10-2 137 21 21. LSU 9-1 130 22 22. Kentucky 7-3 127 19 23. Texas A&M 9-2 82 23 24. Ohio State 8-2 68 24 25. North Carolina 10-0 66 25 Others receiving votes: Colorado 52, Oklahoma 45, DePaul 43, Florida Gulf Coast 42, Nebraska 30. Top 25 No. 7 Tennessee 112, E. Tennessee 58 No. 18 South Florida 77, West Virginia 55 No. 21 LSU 70, Clemson 56 No. 23 Texas A&M 77, UTSA 51