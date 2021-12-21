UNLV overcomes Amy Atwell’s 3-point accuracy and 28 points to beat the Wahine

UNLV went inside to overcome a career-high shooting performance by Hawaii’s Amy Atwell in a 70-63 win over the Rainbow Wahine basketball team today in Las Vegas.
Atwell drained a career-best seven 3-pointers and finished with a game-high 28 points, but UNLV countered with 36-12 advantage in paint to hold off UH at Cox Pavilion. UH’s record for 3-pointers made is eight.
The Rainbow Wahine closed their nonconference schedule at 3-6 and will open Big West play on Dec. 30 at UC Riverside.
UH did most of its scoring from behind the 3-point arc, going 12-for-32 from long range and 8-for-28 on 2-point shots. UNLV (8-3) shot 44% overall from the field despite a 1-for-16 showing on 3-point attempts.
Rebels center Desi-Rae Young had just two points at halftime, but went to work in the second in second half to finish with 20 points on 7-for-11 shooting. Young had 10 consecutive UNLV points in a 14-3 Rebels run in the third quarter that erased a 36-30 UH lead. UNLV shot 7-for-10 from the field in the third period and went 12-for-18 from the free-throw line in the fourth to hold off the Rainbow Wahine.
