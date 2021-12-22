Flood advisories in effect for Big Island, Maui

UPDATE: 8 a.m.

The flood advisories for the Big Island and Maui have been extended through 9:15 a.m. and 11 a.m., respectively.

Radar at 7:27 a.m. showed moderate showers over the windward side of the Big Island, with isolated pockets of heavier rain, weather officials said.

At 7:45 a.m., radar showed widespread moderate rainfall continuing over all of Windward Maui, with some showers spreading to leeward areas, the NWS said.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Rain continues to dampen the Big Island and Maui as snow continues to blanket the former’s summits.

A flood advisory is in effect for the island through 9:15 a.m. as a winter weather advisory is posted through 6 p.m. today.

Radar at 5:42 a.m. showed moderate to heavy showers over the Hamakua, Hilo and Puna districts with rain falling at rates up to 1 inch per hour from Waipio Valley to Hilo to Volcano, the National Weather Service said.

Locations that will experience flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Papaikou, Mountain View, Pepeekeo, Honomu, Glenwood, Keaau, Hakalau, Volcano, Ninole, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidlands Estates, Laupahoehoe, Ookala, Pahoa, Paauilo and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, weather officials said.

Radar at 5:30 a.m. also showed widespread moderate to heavy rain over all of Windward Maui with some showers spreading to leeward areas, the NWS said. However, shower coverage is gradually diminishing and is expected to subside after sunrise.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Pauwela, Huelo, Paia, Keanae, Nahiku, Wailuku, Waiehu, Waihee, Kahakuloa, Kipahulu and Hana, weather officials said.

Meanwhile, atop the Big Island’s summits, additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches with a chance of freezing rain is in the forecast.

A winter weather advisory means that periods of snow, sleet or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Motorists should be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

A flash flood watch also remains in effect for the Big Island through this afternoon.