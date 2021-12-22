Hawaii island police investigating stabbing at Kailua-Kona beach park

The Hawaii County Police Department is investigating a stabbing in the Kailua-Kona area that left 48-year-old man with stab wounds to his back and thigh.
The incident, according to HPD, took place on Dec. 17 right before 4 p.m. at Honl’s Beach Park. Kona patrol officers reportedly responded to a fight at the park between a 42-year-old man and 47-year-old man, both of whom are from Kailua-Kona.
The injured 48-year-old man assisted the 42-year-old in the fight and suffered stab wounds and several cuts to his hands. He was later treated at the Kona Community Hospital and later released.
The 47-year-old was arrested at the scene but later released pending further investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident can call detective Kim Makuakane-Jarrell, of the Area II Criminal Investigations Section, at 808-326-4646, extension 262, or via email at kimmerlyn.makuakane-jarrell@hawaiicounty.gov.
