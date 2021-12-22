Man, 40, dies after he is thrown from electric unicycle, struck by SUV on H-1 freeway

A 40-year-old man has died after he was thrown from his electric unicycle and struck by a vehicle near the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport Tuesday night.
The crash occurred at about 10:15 p.m. on the westbound lanes of the H-1 freeway, east of the airport offramp.
Police said the unicyclist was traveling west on the freeway when he lost control. He was thrown onto the roadway and struck by a Honda CRV driven by a 56-year-old woman.
The 40-year-old man was taken in critical condition to the Pali Momi Medical Center where he later died of his injuries.
He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
Police said speed, alcohol or drugs were not factors.
This is the 45th traffic-related fatality on Oahu compared to 52 at the same time last year.
