Woman, 22, dies in vehicle crash involving motorcycle in Kailua

A 22-year-old woman died in a motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle this afternoon in Kailua.

Emergency Medical Services reported that paramedics responded to a call at 4:31 p.m. to the intersection of Kainehe Street and Kailua Road.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, EMS said in a report.

A 22-year-old man was administered life-saving treatment and taken to a hospital in serious condition.

A man, 40, and two women, ages 70 and 30, refused treatment.

Police investigators from the Vehicular Homicide Section responded to the fatal crash.

This report will be updated when more information becomes available.