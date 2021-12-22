comscore Plant-based perfection | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Plant-based perfection

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 5:34 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A curry broccoli special ($10) is unique to the Leahi Health Manoa location.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Beet salad ($12) over brown rice with mock tuna salad on the left.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Kale avocado tacos ($10) with black beans in cilantro-lime dressing are served on pita at Leahi Health.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    Badass Burgers’ Trufflin’ Ass vegan burger ($17) looks like a beef burger, but the proteins are derived from soy and potatoes.

  • PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

    A Fanny Ass bento pack includes vegan teriyaki beef, vegan fish and crispy mushroom-based Korean Chick’n.

If you’re hoping to balance out your holiday snacking and perhaps get a jump on your new year diet, here are a couple of options on opposite ends of the vegan spectrum. Read more

