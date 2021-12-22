Plant-based perfection
- By Nadine Kam
-
Today
- Updated 5:34 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A curry broccoli special ($10) is unique to the Leahi Health Manoa location.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Beet salad ($12) over brown rice with mock tuna salad on the left.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Kale avocado tacos ($10) with black beans in cilantro-lime dressing are served on pita at Leahi Health.
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
Badass Burgers’ Trufflin’ Ass vegan burger ($17) looks like a beef burger, but the proteins are derived from soy and potatoes.
-
PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
A Fanny Ass bento pack includes vegan teriyaki beef, vegan fish
and crispy mushroom-based Korean Chick’n.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree