Tantalizing towers

  • By Kelli Shiroma Braiotta
  • Today
  • Updated 5:35 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Royal Chilled Shellfish Tower ($195) with Dashi-Poached Shellfish and Sushi.

  • PHOTO COURTESY PESCA WAIKIKI BEACH PESCA WAIKIKI BEACH

    Seafood Platter for Two ($100) includes sashimi, lobster, jumbo shrimp, oysters and crab meat.

  • PHOTO BY KELLI SHIROMA BRAIOTTA

    Choose the seafood tower to match your appetite. This platter was served at a recent media event.

  • PHOTO COURTESY WOLFGANG’S STEAKHOUSE

    Customizable Seafood Platter (market price)

The holidays are a time to splurge, and if you’re a seafood aficionado, check out the following towers that are aesthetic and delicious. Read more

