Tantalizing towers

The holidays are a time to splurge, and if you’re a seafood aficionado, check out the following towers that are aesthetic and delicious.

STRIPSTEAK Waikiki

STRIPSTEAK Waikiki’s seafood tower is unique because it boasts an extensive shellfish selection topped with an array of sushi, so customers get the best of both worlds. The tower comes with dashi-poached shellfish (shrimp, lobster, crab and oysters) with yum yum sauce, cocktail sauce and lilikoi mignonette on the bottom, as well as a killer sushi platter on top that includes sashimi, nigiri, rolls and poke.

The dashi poach is STRIPSTEAK Waikiki’s Japanese take on the shellfish. Dashi is a key component of Japanese cuisine and poaching the shellfish in that kombu and bonito flake-infused broth helps give the fish a great flavor.

STRIPSTEAK Waikiki

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave., Waikiki

808-896-2545

Instagram: @stripsteakhi

Pesca Waikiki Beach

The seafood platter for two ($100) at Pesca Waikiki Beach comprises the sashimi of the day, two oysters, 1 pound of lobster, two pieces of jumbo shrimp and 1.5 ounces of crab meat. Diners also have the option of creating their own seafood tower (market price) by choosing from menu items like scallops (when available), abalone, king crab, jumbo shrimp, jumbo lump crabmeat, uni and more.

Pesca Waikiki Beach

Ilikai Hotel and Luxury Suites

1777 Ala Moana Blvd., Waikiki

808-777-3100

Instagram: @pescawaikikibeach

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

When customers order the seafood platter (market price) at Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, they can choose from a variety of menu items like jumbo shrimp cocktail, lobster cocktail, fresh oysters on the half shell, Wolfgang’s crab cake and more. This customizable seafood tower can be made for one, two or more people; prices vary depending on what’s ordered and how many people the platter is designed for.

Wolfgang’s Steakhouse

Royal Hawaiian Center

2301 Kalakaua Ave., Waikiki

808-922-3600

Instagram: @wolfgangswaikiki

Herringbone Waikiki

At Herringbone Waikiki, you can choose the perfect seafood tower to match your appetite. The Skiff ($90) comes with four oysters, quarter pound of king crab, half of a 1.25-pound lobster and two jumbo shrimp. Meanwhile, the Sailboat ($140) features eight oysters, a half pound of king crab, 1.25-pound whole lobster and four jumbo shrimp. If you’re feeling seriously ‘shell’ fish, go for the Yacht ($180), which comes with a dozen oysters, 1 pound of king crab, a 1.25-pound whole lobster and eight jumbo shrimp.

Herringbone Waikiki

International Market Place

2330 Kalakaua Ave., Waikiki

808-797-2435

Instagram: @herringbonewaikiki