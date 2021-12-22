comscore These burgers are DEL-icious | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
These burgers are DEL-icious

  • By Don Robbins
  • Today
  • Updated 5:38 p.m.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Paniolo burger ($8.50) with hickory bacon, fried onion strings and a special barbecue sauce.

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Hapa burger ($8.50) with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and a housemade dill spread and teriyaki sauce

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    The OG burger ($8) features grilled onions, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo

  • PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO

    Business owner Del Galicinao and assistant Chris Kuahine

When owner Del Galicinao decided on what to name his new food truck, he decided on one that cleverly included his own first name and chose to call it DEL-icious Burger. Read more

