These burgers are DEL-icious
- By Don Robbins
-
Today
- Updated 5:38 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Paniolo burger ($8.50) with hickory bacon, fried onion strings and a special barbecue sauce.
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Hapa burger ($8.50) with sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, and a housemade dill spread and teriyaki sauce
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
The OG burger ($8) features grilled onions, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo
-
PHOTO BY LAWRENCE TABUDLO
Business owner Del Galicinao and assistant Chris Kuahine
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree