These burgers are DEL-icious

When owner Del Galicinao decided on what to name his new food truck, he decided on one that cleverly included his own first name and chose to call it DEL-icious Burger.

“I serve burgers, and it’s delicious, and my name is Del,” he explains with a laugh.

The entrepreneurial Galicinao is from Haleiwa and graduated from Waialua High School. He then served in the Air Force where he worked as a photographer. Next, he operated his own photo lab in Haleiwa. After photography started changing from print to digital, Galicinao eventually navigated over to the food industry.

He formerly worked at a friend’s taco truck, but when he was let go, he decided to open his own business.

“Who doesn’t like a good burger?

They are classics that people enjoy,” he shares.

The owner keeps the menu simple with his core main menu offerings. For starters, the OG burger ($8) has grilled onions, shredded lettuce, tomato and mayo with creamy wasabi sauce.

Meanwhile, the Paniolo burger ($8.50) features hickory bacon, fried onion strings and a special barbecue sauce.

The popular Hapa burger ($8.50) boasts sautéed mushrooms, grilled onions, Swiss cheese, a housemade dill spread and teriyaki sauce.

In addition, the truck also serves up a veggie offering called the Aina burger ($8). It features a garden patty, shredded lettuce, tomato, grilled on ions and house dill spread.

DEL-icious Burger also has add-ons that can be piled onto any bun, such as avocado spread, a fried egg and more.

Side orders include french fries, beer-battered onion strings and tater tots.

Galicinao started the business in 2019, and says he’s thankful for all the customers who supported him during the pandemic, including Mililani Tech Park area workers, members of the military and loyal customers who come from all parts of the island.

“I’ve got a good following,” he explains. “Everything is made fresh to order.”

Follow @deliciousburgerhawaii on Instagram for updates.