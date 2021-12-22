comscore Monk seal fatally shot is third death on Molokai this year | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Monk seal fatally shot is third death on Molokai this year

  • By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

    Federal and state wildlife officials are investigating the intentional fatal shooting of a young, female Hawaiian monk seal known as L11 on Molokai.

    HAWAII MARINE ANIMAL RESPONSE VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    An endangered Hawaiian monk seal known as L11, shown on a beach on Molokai, was intentionally killed with a gun in September. The young female seal suffered a gunshot wound to her head.

An endangered Hawaiian monk seal that was found dead on Molokai in September was shot in the head with a gun, federal officials said Tuesday. Read more

