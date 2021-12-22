comscore KIF champion Kapaa advances to Division II state football final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports Breaking | Top News

KIF champion Kapaa advances to Division II state football final

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 5:29 pm
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kapaa Warriors running back Kaikea Tandal (4) runs the ball past Hawaii Preparatory Academy Ka Makani defensive back Luke Hendricks (15) and defensive back Ben Kubo (5) during the first half of a Division II State Championship game today at Farrington High School’s Edward Skippa Diaz Stadium.

    STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER

    Kapaa Warriors running back Kaikea Tandal (4) runs the ball past Hawaii Preparatory Academy Ka Makani defensive back Luke Hendricks (15) and defensive back Ben Kubo (5) during the first half of a Division II State Championship game today at Farrington High School’s Edward Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Five different Kapaa players rushed for touchdowns and the Warriors shut out Hawaii Prep 51-0 today in the Division II semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Kapaa (7-0) improved to 7-0 in its first game played in a state tournament but is 0-6 in the next round, including an 0-4 mark in the state final.

The Warriors will play the winner of tonight’s Kaiser vs. Kamehameha-Maui game next Thursday for the Division II state title.

Kian Rapozo, Pokei Tafea and Solomone Malafu rushed for touchdowns in the first half to lead the Warriors, who outgained Hawaii Prep 263-66 in total yards.

Hawaii Prep (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season and is now 2-5 in the state tournament. Ka Makani was making its first appearance in states since 2009, when it beat Moanalua in the first round before losing to Kapaa in the semifinals on Kauai.

Just three years ago, HPA went 1-7 overall and winless in BIIF play.

--
For more Hawaii high school sports, visit the Hawaii Prep World.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii island police investigating stabbing at Kailua-Kona beach park

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up