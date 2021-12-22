KIF champion Kapaa advances to Division II state football final

Five different Kapaa players rushed for touchdowns and the Warriors shut out Hawaii Prep 51-0 today in the Division II semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships at Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Kapaa (7-0) improved to 7-0 in its first game played in a state tournament but is 0-6 in the next round, including an 0-4 mark in the state final.

The Warriors will play the winner of tonight’s Kaiser vs. Kamehameha-Maui game next Thursday for the Division II state title.

Kian Rapozo, Pokei Tafea and Solomone Malafu rushed for touchdowns in the first half to lead the Warriors, who outgained Hawaii Prep 263-66 in total yards.

Hawaii Prep (7-1) suffered its first loss of the season and is now 2-5 in the state tournament. Ka Makani was making its first appearance in states since 2009, when it beat Moanalua in the first round before losing to Kapaa in the semifinals on Kauai.

Just three years ago, HPA went 1-7 overall and winless in BIIF play.

