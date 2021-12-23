‘Iolani clobbers Lahainaluna to win the Division I state football title

Kualau Manuel threw for 174 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another as ‘Iolani dominated in all three phases of the game to wipe out Lahainaluna 38-0 to win the Division I state championship today at Farrington’s “Skippa” Diaz Stadium.

The Raiders finished off an 11-0 season by ending Lahainaluna’s 18-game winning streak. The Lunas (7-1), who had ended their last four seasons holding a Division II state title trophy, dropped to 40-3 since the start of the 2017 season and had won their last 10 in the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships.

‘Iolani held Lahainaluna to 132 total yards and did not allow a point in the tournament after beating Aiea 21-0 in last week’s semifinal.

It’s the ninth state title in school history for the Raiders, who won eight Division II titles from 2005 to ‘14. ‘Iolani is the first school to win state titles in both Division I and Division II.

‘Iolani junior Ha’aheo Dela Cruz had two sacks and defensive back Bronson Morioka led the way with eight tackles and a forced fumble.

Kai Preusser, Tristan Martinez and Keao Miyahira all caught touchdown passes from Manuel, who completed 13 of 16 passes.

Lahainaluna’s normally dominant rushing game was held to 103 yards on 34 attempts.

‘Iolani’s Brody Bantolina rushed for 87 yards on 23 carries to finish his senior season with 1,277 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns.