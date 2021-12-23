More than 20k firecracker permits sold on Oahu this year

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Oahu appears set to make a lot of noise during the upcoming New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day celebrations, considering the number of firecracker permits that have been sold on the island this year.

The Honolulu Fire Department reported that 20,279 permits have been sold on Oahu this year, a 145% increase from the 13,944 permits sold in 2020. The fire department sold 17,804 permits in 2019 and 17,676 in 2018.

The last time HFD sold this many permits was in 2017, when it sold 20,951.

Illegal use of firecrackers, as in years past, is again a concern this year. Firecrackers are already being set off in the middle of the night in some neighborhoods, even though they are only allowed to be ignited from 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve to 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Honolulu Police Department today reported that this year, one arrest and eight citations have been made for firecracker-related offenses.

HPD Capt. Stason Tanaka is encouraging people to watch organized fireworks displays this year. Though the COVID-19 pandemic shut down most fireworks shows on the island since the virus arrived in early 2020, the show in Waikiki will return this New Year’s Eve, according to the Waikiki Improvement Association.

“I would encourage people who want to see these fireworks to witness a professional fireworks show at any location that allows for safe viewing,” Tanaka said at a news conference today.

Among popular spots to watch fireworks are along the shoulders of the H-1 freeway, although Tanaka advised the public to stay away from roads as much as possible.