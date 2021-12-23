comscore Prep football preview: No. 2 Saint Louis vs. No. 1 Kahuku in Open Division final | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Prep football preview: No. 2 Saint Louis vs. No. 1 Kahuku in Open Division final

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:38 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / OCT. 15 Quarterback A.J. Bianco is a two-way threat for Saint Louis.

    JAMM AQUINO / OCT. 15

    Quarterback A.J. Bianco is a two-way threat for Saint Louis.

  • JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 10 Kahuku’s Kana Loa Kaluna is part of a strong posse of running backs.

    JAMM AQUINO / DEC. 10

    Kahuku’s Kana Loa Kaluna is part of a strong posse of running backs.

This has been an historic season for Kahuku, a new stage in the evolution of Sterling Carvalho’s offense. Read more

Previous Story
NFL discussed cancellations due to COVID-19, sources say

Scroll Up