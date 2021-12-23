Prep football preview: No. 2 Saint Louis vs. No. 1 Kahuku in Open Division final

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

OFFENSE

Kahuku

This has been an historic season for Kahuku, a new stage in the evolution of Sterling Carvalho’s offense. The philosophy was always there with Carvalho, a proponent of the four-wide passing game, but the commitment to train in the system year-round came alive in 2021.

Yes, Pylon can make a difference. Kainoa Carvalho (5-7, 160) and Kealoha Kaio (6-0, 185) have thrived in Kahuku’s balanced attack, combining for 19 receiving touchdowns. Jason Mariteragi’s midseason injury allowed Waika Crawford to take the wheel and get valuable playing time in OIA Open Division play. The two have combined for 1,951 passing yards and 28 TDs.

The quick trigger and precision of the passing game has been breath-taking at times for fans who had seen methodical, physical smashmouth football for decades. What Carvalho and his offense relish is the opportunity to use either weapon effectively. With a posse of talented running backs — Clyde Taulapapa (5-11, 195), Kana Loa Kaluna (5-11, 200), Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanoa (5-10, 202), Kingsley Ah You (5-11, 175) — Kahuku is still built for ground-and-pound football.

Unleashing that element, even as far as an elephant formation, is a nightmare for most opposing defensive coordinators. It is especially difficult when Kahuku has a comfortable lead and switches from hurry-up, empty-backfield mode to bone-crunching sledgehammer action between the tackles.

Red Raiders offense

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

QB 3 Jason Mariteragi 5-11 170 12

RB 44 Kana Loa Kaluna 5-11 200 12

WR 2 Kealoha Kaio 6-0 185 12

WR 11 Kainoa Carvalho 5-7 160 11

WR 25 Kingsley Ah You 5-11 175 10

TE 89 Carson Mariteragi 6-3 220 11

OL 71 Judah Kaio 6-2 280 12

OL 77 Roebeck Rupp 6-4 350 11

OL 75 Brayden Mailo 6-1 330 11

OL 70 Sione Heimuli 6-4 370 12

OL 59 Manuel Maquardsen 6-2 240 12

Saint Louis

When everything is clicking, AJ Bianco showed that he is more than a pocket passer with a cannon for an arm. The 6-foot-3, 225-pound senior began to bludgeon defenders on his scrambles and keepers midway through the ILH season. It was a side of Bianco, who is also an elite basketball player, that few had seen. As a first-year starter, his progress took a big leap forward when his ability to run past the chains became a regular part of the offense.

When receivers are reading defenses well, Bianco can be unstoppable. His bullet passes on out routes is kryptonite to most defensive units. With 2,517 yards and 14 TDs through the air, Bianco (69% completion rate) has the patience to chip a defense down in pieces, or he can unload on deep balls.

Trech Kekahuna (5-9, 180) is an ultimate YAC guy, able to take a short drag pass and beat every defender to the end zone. Occasionally carrying the ball out of the backfield, Kekahuna is at his best on routes (58 receptions, 679 yards, two TDs).

Jaysen Peters-de Laura (5-10, 180) has 45 catches for 547 yards. Mason Muaau (6-5, 200) has 21 catches for 495 yards and four TDs, and had perhaps his best game against Mililani last week. Devon Tauaefa (6-4, 215) is another big target for Bianco.

With 494 yards and 11 TDs on the ground, Bianco is Saint Louis’ leading rusher. RBs Keola Apduhan (5-5, 165) and Keoni Catrett (5-9, 230) are key components with the ball and in pass protection.

Crusaders Offense

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

QB 5 A.J. Bianco 6-4 220 12

RB 32 Keola Apduhan 5-5 165 10

WR 17 Mason Muaau 6-5 200 11

WR 13 Alexzander Lemalu 5-10 170 12

SB 2 Trech Kekahuna 5-9 180 11

SB 3 Chyler DeSilva 5-10 175 11

OL 65 Dacoda Brown 6-2 295 12

OL 76 Iapani Laloulu 6-2 358 11

OL 63 Ethan Spencer 6-2 275 12

OL 71 Jonah Savaiinaea 6-4 345 12

OL 79 La‘akea Kapoi 6-4 295 12

Edge: If wind and rain prevail, Kahuku. If conditions are normal, Saint Louis.

DEFENSE

Kahuku

The transformation on offense overshadows a stout, relentless defensive unit. Leonard Ah You (6-3, 195) provides speed on the pass rush, but versatility and athleticism rule the day in Kahuku’s world. No team has figured out how to consistently block and maneuver around the back seven to eight defenders. They are practically interchangeable, led by Liona Lefau (6-2, 210). The junior can step in a gap and stop the run, or turn around on the snap and cover a receiver 30 yards downfield.

Like many of his defensive and offensive teammates, Lefau was part of the Rebel Squad team that won two Pylon tournaments during the summer. That kind of year-round training and competition — one of the tournaments drew the nation’s best teams — is a big reason why Kahuku’s defense is in sync in so many ways.

Just about all of the back seven/eight are strong against the run, able to cover and, most importantly, able to read and communicate pre- and post-snap. Kruze Keanu (5-11, 196) had a team-high six tackles, including two sacks, in a semifinal win over Campbell. Chansen Nicodemus-Garcia (5-8, 162) and Lefau had five tackles apiece. Ah You (6-0, 195) had a sack with his four tackles. Nitus Auelua (6-2, 210) had a sack and another defensive end, Isaiah Tuliloa (6-2, 205), had an interception.

Brock Cravens Fonoimoana (6-2, 190) is a throwback to rangy, long playmakers like Bronson Beatty. His ability to return kicks to the house, cover deep-rout runners and catch passes for scores could be utilized much more on Thursday.

Longtime defensive coordinator Sola Soliai has crafted a multi-dimensional, planetary defense able to mold itself to stop any invasive opponent.

Whether it meets the standard of the units going back to Kawe Johnson’s years will depend on what happens Thursday night.

Red Raiders defense

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

DL 42 Donaveyn Atuaia 6-0 255 12

DL 99 Nitus Auelua 6-2 210 11

DL 90 Lesu Damuni 6-2 160 12

LB 10 Liona Lefau 6-1 210 11

LB 20 Kruze Keanu 5-11 195 12

LB 12 Leonard Ah You 6-3 195 11

LB 21 Isaiah Tuliloa 6-2 205 12

DB 5 Brock Fonoimoana 6-2 190 11

DB 6 Malosi Lefau 5-7 175 12

DB 23 Viliamu Toilolo 5-11 160 11

DB 8 Chansen Nicodemus-Garcia 5-8 162 11

Saint Louis

Young, relatively inexperienced and a work in progress since the spring scrimmages with Kamehameha, Punahou and Mill Vill. The Crusader defense never reached domination in the brutal ILH Open Division, but with time came growth, and the leadership of seniors like CB Kama Moore (6-1, 180) helped steer the group to an ILH title.

Longtime coach Cal Lee had not worked with a group of linemen this young in years, but the potential certainly piqued his interest. Freshman Vincent Tautua (6-3, 220) and junior Joshua Sagapolutele (5-11, 230) developed rapidly. Seniors Kawai Kalaukoa (5-8, 152) and Blaze Holani (6-0, 205), junior Iona Purcell (6-0, 220) and sophomore Noah Wily (6-4, 225) led the team in tackles against Campbell. Sagapolutele and junior Julian Savaiinaea (6-3, 230) each had a sack.

The balance and buy-in by the entire unit has elevated the Crusaders since the struggles of the spring and early fall. They overcame the loss of LB Tasi Tadio (injury). They can dominate, but when they face adversity, this defense shifts to another gear. The nature of the ILH gauntlet required that kind of mindset.

Crusaders defense

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

DL 90 Joshua Sagapolutele 5-11 230 11

DL 49 Matthew Malepeai 6-0 255 11

DL 41 Julian Savaiinaea 6-3 230 11

LB 15 Blaze Holani 6-0 205 12

LB 55 Vincent Tautua 6-3 220 9

LB 6 Charles Correa 6-1 185 10

LB 40 Iona Purcell 6-0 220 11

DB 1 Kawaihinano Kalaukoa 5-8 152 12

DB 23 Xander Vincent 5-10 160 12

DB 2 Kama Moore 6-1 180 12

DB 11 Drake Nohara 5-11 185 12

Edge: Kahuku, but it’s close.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Kahuku

Kainoa Carvalho was practically automatic as a PAT kicker until he struggled in a late-season game, probably because of all his usage on offense and special teams — he also returns kicks. Last week, he had a 22-yard punt return (140 all-purpose yards), but the tilt in field position rests with versatile playmakers like Carvalho who have the stamina to handle so many different jobs.

Because of Kahuku’s success with completing drives for TDs, there hasn’t been a need to connect on field goals. Carvalho has two so far this season.

Kaluna averaged more than 37 yards per punt last week, a good average on any field, let alone the one at breezy Skippa Diaz Stadium.

Red Raiders special teams

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

P 22 Kaimana Carvalho 5-10 160 9

P 44 Kana Loa Kaluna 5-11 200 12

KO 11 Kainoa Carvalho 5-7 160 11

PK 11 Kainoa Carvalho 5-7 160 11

H 20 Kruze Keanu 5-11 195 12

LS 7 Seau Maiava 6-0 200 12

KR/PR 11 Kainoa Carvalho 5-7 160 11

KR/PR 24 Kelsyn Tangaro-Kanoa 5-10 202 12

Saint Louis

The Crusaders have enough numbers to use depth here, but believe in bringing their best. Purcell returned a blocked punt for a TD in the close win over Mililani.

Lason Napuunoa bounced back from a missed field goal in the wind and rain to nail the go-ahead 38-yard kick down the stretch. He also kicked a FG earlier in the game and now has five makes for the season.

With Kekahuna and Holani returning punts, Saint Louis is always capable of a game-breaking play.

Crusaders special teams

POS. NO. PLAYER HT. WT. CL.

P 31 Ray Seabury 5-8 172 12

KO 31 Ray Seabury 5-8 172 12

PK 29 Lason Napuunoa 5-6 160 12

H 31 Ray Seabury 5-8 172 12

LS 95 Kahiau Chang 6-1 265 12

LS 87 Kory Yamasaki 5-8 150 11

KR/PR 2 Trech Kekahuna 5-9 180 11

KR/PR 22 Yosei Takahashi 5-8 160 11

Edge: Saint Louis, barely.

—

>> When/where: 7 p.m. Today at Skippa Diaz Stadium, Farrington