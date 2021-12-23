GAME DAY BLOG: Kahuku and Saint Louis meet once again for the Open Division state football championship

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.
——
The two most successful programs in Hawaii high school football history will meet once again with a state championship on the line.
Kahuku and Saint Louis will play tonight in the Open Division final of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
The Crusaders (6-3) have won all four state titles in the Open Division since it was created in 2016 with three of those victories coming against Kahuku.
The Red Raiders (9-0) have won eight top-tier division state titles to the Crusaders’ seven and are 5-4 all-time in head-to-head matchups against Saint Louis in a state final.
Kahuku has won eight of its nine games this season by at least 21 points with the only close game a 21-14 victory over Mililani in the OIA title game.
Saint Louis held on to beat the Trojans, 27-25, just five days ago in the semifinals to advance to the title game.
