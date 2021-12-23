GAME DAY BLOG: Kahuku and Saint Louis meet once again for the Open Division state football championship

Editor’s Note: Bookmark this page for live updates from the game. Tweets below will automatically refresh.

The two most successful programs in Hawaii high school football history will meet once again with a state championship on the line.

Kahuku and Saint Louis will play tonight in the Open Division final of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Crusaders (6-3) have won all four state titles in the Open Division since it was created in 2016 with three of those victories coming against Kahuku.

The Red Raiders (9-0) have won eight top-tier division state titles to the Crusaders’ seven and are 5-4 all-time in head-to-head matchups against Saint Louis in a state final.

Kahuku has won eight of its nine games this season by at least 21 points with the only close game a 21-14 victory over Mililani in the OIA title game.

Saint Louis held on to beat the Trojans, 27-25, just five days ago in the semifinals to advance to the title game.

