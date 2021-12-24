comscore Earthquake at deep-sea Loihi volcano overnight shakes Big Island | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Earthquake at deep-sea Loihi volcano overnight shakes Big Island

  • Today

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the south shore of the Big Island overnight but did not generate a tsunami.

The temblor struck at 1:31 a.m. at the deep-sea volcano Loihi, 26.4 miles east-southeast of Naalehu at a depth of 7.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Twenty-three people reported weak-to-light shaking on the UISGS “Did You Feel It?” response page. However, no serious injuries were immediately reported.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Airlines cancel Christmas flights due to COVID staffing shortages

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up