Earthquake at deep-sea Loihi volcano overnight shakes Big Island

A 4.9-magnitude earthquake struck off the south shore of the Big Island overnight but did not generate a tsunami.

The temblor struck at 1:31 a.m. at the deep-sea volcano Loihi, 26.4 miles east-southeast of Naalehu at a depth of 7.4 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Twenty-three people reported weak-to-light shaking on the UISGS “Did You Feel It?” response page. However, no serious injuries were immediately reported.