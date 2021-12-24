Injured hiker airlifted from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

The Honolulu Fire Department airlifted late this afternoon an injured male hiker from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

HFD got the call at 5:28 p.m. for a hiker who had injured his left ankle after hiking the trail for about 20 minutes.

HFD dispatched five units with 17 personnel.

The first unit arrived at 5:39 p.m.

Fire personnel hiked up the trail, and found the injured man just before the first pillbox.

Air 3 transported rescue personnel who assessed, treated and secured the man in a Stokes Basket and transported him to a landing zone at Lanikai Community Park. He was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 6:18 p.m.

The remaining hiker descended the trail on his own.

HFD says most accidents occur when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning signs. The department urges people to stay on the trail to reduce chances of injury or getting lost.