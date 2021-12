Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Actor Daniel Dae Kim brings some star power to the new President’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders. He’s among five appointees with Hawaii ties named to the federal initiative meant to advance equity for this group. Joining Kim are Amy Agbayani, Kimberly Chang, Kerry Doi and Michelle Kauhane.

The names underscore the diversity of this very broad cluster of ethnicities. We can only hope that all the groups-within-the-group will be equally heard.