Kimie Miner concertgoers receive $7K in surprise gift cards in Waikiki

Fans of singer/songwriter Kimie Miner who visited the International Market Place Thursday evening got an extra special treat.

While Miner, a Hoku Award-winning and Grammy-nominated artist, performed music from her new “Christmas in Hawai‘i” album before an appreciative crowd, free gift cards ranging in value from $20 to $100 were distributed among the audience, redeemable at International Market Place shops. The total value of the gift cards was more than $7,000.

“I’m very thankful. Today’s good day, a blessed day,” said Honolulu resident Reiko Stiver, a recipient of a $100 gift card, in a video.

“This was one more way we could share the magic of the holidays by gifting unsuspecting fans with these gift cards as a mahalo for supporting local musicians and their music,” said Malia Zannoni, International Market Place’s marketing and sponsorship director, in a statement.

The concert was part of the marketplace’s “Gift of Mele” series, presented in collaboration with Miner’s Haku Collective, a production company that promotes artists and stories from Hawaii. Other concerts in the series are scheduled for 6:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, when Keahi Delovio performs, and 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, when Likkle Jordee appears.

If you need a quick fix of local holiday music, a free download of Gift of Mele performances over the years is available, featuring performers such as Paula Fuga, Henry Kapono, Keilana, Johnny Suite and more.

Visit hakumagic.com/collections/gift-of-mele-international-market-place.