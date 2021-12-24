comscore Kamalani Academy Public Charter School files appeal over enrollment decision | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kamalani Academy Public Charter School files appeal over enrollment decision

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Kamalani Academy Public Charter School has filed a notice of appeal in court that aims to reverse a decision by the State Public Charter School Commission that leaves a $1.4 million hole in the Wahiawa school’s budget. Read more

