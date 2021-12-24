comscore Aussie standout signs with Hawaii softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Aussie standout signs with Hawaii softball

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The University of Hawaii softball program renewed its ties with Australia with the signing of pitcher/first baseman Millie Fidge. Read more

