Aussie standout signs with Hawaii softball

The University of Hawaii softball program renewed its ties with Australia with the signing of pitcher/first baseman Millie Fidge.

UH announced the addition of Fidge as the fifth member of its 2022 signing class on Thursday. Fidge, a 5-foot-8 right-hander, came with the recommendations of two former Rainbow Wahine standouts from Australia in Mel McGee and Brooke Wilkins.

A rise-ball pitcher from Scotch College in Torrence Park, South Australia, Fidge helped Australia’s Junior National Team to the 2020 Junior World Championship and was named the program’s Most Valuable Player. She is set to be the 13th Australian to play for UH and the first pitcher since Kaia Parnaby completed her career in 2013.

“Millie is both an impact pitcher and hitter for her respective teams that she has competed on in Australia. She has been successful at all levels of play in Australia as she continues her development both on the mound and at the plate,” UH coach Bob Coolen said in a release announcing the signing. “We’re excited about reconnecting with Australia and look forward to Millie coming into our program in the fall of 2022.”