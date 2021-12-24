Hawaii Beat | Sports Aussie standout signs with Hawaii softball By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The University of Hawaii softball program renewed its ties with Australia with the signing of pitcher/first baseman Millie Fidge. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The University of Hawaii softball program renewed its ties with Australia with the signing of pitcher/first baseman Millie Fidge. UH announced the addition of Fidge as the fifth member of its 2022 signing class on Thursday. Fidge, a 5-foot-8 right-hander, came with the recommendations of two former Rainbow Wahine standouts from Australia in Mel McGee and Brooke Wilkins. A rise-ball pitcher from Scotch College in Torrence Park, South Australia, Fidge helped Australia’s Junior National Team to the 2020 Junior World Championship and was named the program’s Most Valuable Player. She is set to be the 13th Australian to play for UH and the first pitcher since Kaia Parnaby completed her career in 2013. “Millie is both an impact pitcher and hitter for her respective teams that she has competed on in Australia. She has been successful at all levels of play in Australia as she continues her development both on the mound and at the plate,” UH coach Bob Coolen said in a release announcing the signing. “We’re excited about reconnecting with Australia and look forward to Millie coming into our program in the fall of 2022.” Previous Story Scoreboard