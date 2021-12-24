comscore Kahuku completes a perfect season with its most lopsided win over state rival Saint Louis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Kahuku completes a perfect season with its most lopsided win over state rival Saint Louis

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku linebacker Leonard Ah You sacked Saint Louis quarterback AJ Bianco on Thursday.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Saint Louis Crusaders slotback Jaysen Peters-de Laura caught a pass while defended by Kahuku linebacker Seau Maiava.

  • STEVEN ERLER / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Kahuku quarterback Jason Mariteragi ran the ball during the first half of Kahuku’s win over Saint Louis on Thursday.

No. 1 Kahuku ended its longest drought without a state championship, blasting Saint Louis 49-14 in the Open Division final of the First Hawaiian Bank/HHSAA Football State Championships at Farrington’s Skippa Diaz Stadium. Read more

