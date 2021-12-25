Queen’s Medical Center reinstates no visitor policy amid omicron surge

The Queen’s Medical Center today announced the reinstatement of its no visitor policy, citing the recent rise of the omicron variant of COVID-19.

The medical center’s Punchbowl location closed to visitors at 2 p.m. Saturday, while its West Oahu facility is scheduled to enforce identical restrictions at the end of the day.

Molokai General Hospital and Queen’s North Hawaii Community Hospital will continue to allow one visitor per patient.

“As the rate of infection rises locally and nationally, we need to make sure that we do not lose sight of the safety protocols we currently have in place,” Jason Chang, Chief Operating Officer of The Queen’s Health Systems and President of The Queen’s Medical Center said in a news release. “After much deliberation, we have decided to return to our No Visitor Policy. We understand that the Holiday Season is here, but the well-being of our caregivers and patients must remain our primary concern.”

Exceptions will be made for obstetrics and pediatrics departments, and end of life care. Patients who have an appointment at a Queen’s Health Systems clinic can bring one caregiver.

The emergency department will also allow a single visitor to assist with early patient care, though that person is required to wait outside once that period is over.

There will be no exceptions made for COVID-19 positive patients or patients under investigation for contracting the virus, Queen’s said.

Queen’s urges would-be visitors to call or video chat friends and family to prevent in-person contact. Teams are prepared to assist in conducting such conversations.

Today’s news arrives as Hawaii’s total COVID-19 case count ticks past 100,000.

Hawaii Department of Health officials today reported 1,591 new confirmed and probable infections statewide, bringing the state’s total to 100,184 cases since the start of the pandemic. Four new deaths, three on Kauai and one on Oahu, were recorded in the state’s latest coronavirus update.

The Queen’s Medical Center encourages residents to avoid large crowds, wear masks and exercise caution at holiday parties that can be high risk situations for spreading the virus.

Queen’s also advises vaccinated to receive a booster shot, and unvaccinated to consider first dose as soon as possible.