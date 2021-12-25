Editorial: Sharing a gaze with your dog

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Dog lovers have long believed they share an uncommon connection with their animals, and now we have confirmation from a professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh who teaches a class on the canine-human bond. Anne Burrows, a biological anthropologist, says dogs are alone among critters in their ability to share a “mutual gaze” with people. Looking deeply into a pup’s eyes — like looking into a baby’s eyes — releases oxytocin in both parties.

The hormone encourages a sense of empathy, trust and, dare we say it, love.