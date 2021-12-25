Editorial | Off the News Editorial: Sharing a gaze with your dog Today Updated 11:45 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Dog lovers have long believed they share an uncommon connection with their animals, and now we have confirmation from a professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh who teaches a class on the canine-human bond. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Dog lovers have long believed they share an uncommon connection with their animals, and now we have confirmation from a professor at Duquesne University in Pittsburgh who teaches a class on the canine-human bond. Anne Burrows, a biological anthropologist, says dogs are alone among critters in their ability to share a “mutual gaze” with people. Looking deeply into a pup’s eyes — like looking into a baby’s eyes — releases oxytocin in both parties. The hormone encourages a sense of empathy, trust and, dare we say it, love. Previous Story Editorial: Limitations of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill